For Hawaii head coach Todd Graham, one of the enjoyable aspects of a college football game is what happens before the game.

“I do like tailgates, even though I can’t go out there to them,” Graham said.

In his previous four head-coaching jobs, Graham’s chief of staff would go to the different tailgate spreads and bring back a sample plate.

“I’ll probably try to do that here, as well,” Graham said. “I’m pretty laid back on game day before the game.”

But the fan experience probably will change as conferences across the country work on return-to-play models for a sport that has not allowed team workouts since March. If — or when — the football season opens, among the options are to play games in stadiums that are empty, partially filled or with full attendance.

“If we can’t do it with fans in the stands, me personally, that’s hard for me because I think that’s just a big part of college football,” Graham said. “At the same hand, our No. 1 thing is the safety and well-being of our players, our fans, everybody. I hope we don’t have to (play games in empty stadiums). At the end of the day, whatever we’ve got to do to do it in a safe manner, that’s what we’ve got to do. My own personal opinion, I want the fans to be there. If I had my choice, I’d love to figure out a way to do it with the fans than without them.”

Graham added: “The main thing is we have football.”

Graham, who was hired as UH’s head coach in January, has not conducted a single practice because of the pandemic, which restricted access to the campus and forced the cancellation of spring training. His last in-person team meeting was more than two months ago.

Graham is hopeful state and UH guidelines will allow players to begin by-appointment workouts on campus in June. He also remains wishful that team practices might be allowed in July.

“This is a huge challenge not having practice,” Graham said. “You can have Zoom meetings and teach. We’ve worked with our guys, teaching them our basic offense and defense and kicking game and all that stuff. We need to practice. We’re not ready right now. We have a ways to go to get there, especially establishing the elite discipline it takes to execute at a level.”

Graham said the players have been diligent in studying the schemes and working out on their own.

“The most positive thing is the outlook of the players,” Graham said. “Our guys are hungry. I think they’re listening. I think they’re buying into what I’m telling them. But they need to see it work. You cannot replace or substitute for practice and preparation,. This is a physical sport. The mental and emotional part is critical. You don’t master that, you’re not going to be able to win. But the physical part is equally important in getting those repetitions on the field.”