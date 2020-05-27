Six developer-led teams show interest in Aloha Stadium project

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state said it received six responses to its request for qualifications from prospective developer-led teams for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District by Tuesday’s deadline, the first step in choosing a partner for the project.

“It’s clear from the six responses we received to our RFQ that the NASED vision is commanding major interest from developers who each wish to be the group selected to partner with the State of Hawaii,” Chris Kinimaka, public works administrator for the Department of Accounting and General Services, said in a statement.

The RFQ requires prospective partners to detail the makeup and background of their teams, their experience in similar projects and financial wherewithal. Each response could entail more than 100 pages, according to guidelines of the RFQ.

“We have received responses from a number of very reputable companies with outstanding credentials and experience, which is a positive sign from both a quantity and quality standpoint. We’ll begin the review process immediately and our goal is to identify at least three developer-led teams to engage in the RFP process in July,” Kinimaka said.

A special committee is charged with making the selections.

Kinimaka’s reference to “at least three developer-led teams” might be an indication of the perceived strength of the field since the state had initially said in the March 27 release of the RFQ that it would select “up to three priority-listed respondents” to receive RFPs.

Responses to the RFP will be due in October and be evaluated up through December, according to the timeline in the RFQ. The State expects to have the eventual partner under contract in the first quarter of 2021 and the debut of the new stadium, the first phase of the 98-acre development, is targeted for the University of Hawaii football team’s Sept. 2, 2023 home opener against Albany.

The state has allotted up to $350 million in a combination of general obligation and revenue bonds for its share of the funding with the total cost of the project to be determined by developer funding.