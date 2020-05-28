comscore Glitches overshadow first 2020 mayoral forum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Glitches overshadow first 2020 mayoral forum

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

The 2020 election season’s first Honolulu mayoral candidates forum on Wednesday was marred by technical glitches that prevented most of the public from viewing the event live on their electronic devices. Read more

