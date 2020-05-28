comscore Honolulu still leads in solar installation, national study says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu still leads in solar installation, national study says

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

Honolulu ranked first among the nation’s 50 largest cities for photovoltaic solar installed per capita, and placed third in total existing solar PV capacity installed to date, according to a survey released Wednesday by the nonprofit organizations Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group. Read more

