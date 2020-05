Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the hiring of Sean Satterfield as Business Development Director in the Client Consulting Unit. Satterfield has 24 years of financial industry experience, having held senior management roles with three Fortune 100 financial institutions. He also has been a member of Young Presidents Organization Hawaii Chapter since 2011.

