Support grows for TMT, statewide poll says

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 1 TMT supporters held signs along Beretania Street as opponents held signs across the street during a TMT rally last year at the state Capitol.

    TMT supporters held signs along Beretania Street as opponents held signs across the street during a TMT rally last year at the state Capitol.

A new statewide poll commissioned for the developer of the Thirty Meter Telescope shows Hawaii residents support construction of the $2.4 billion project by nearly a 2-to-1 margin. Read more

