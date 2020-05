Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Spencer Lau Jr. has been hired by the Honolulu Community Action Program Inc. as director of finance. Lau joined HCAP in 2016 as a grants manager prior to in his most recent position as interim director of finance.