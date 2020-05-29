comscore Kole Kaler noticed by baseball publication but wants to return to University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kole Kaler noticed by baseball publication but wants to return to University of Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Kole Kaler expects to return to UH next year.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

After a debut season capped with a recent national honor, Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler is preparing for a baseball encore. Read more

