Born and raised in Wahiawa, a graduate of Pearl City High School, Nito Larioza became a founding member of the BBC (aka Bad Boys Club), Hawaii’s biggest boy band of the late 1980s, while he was still in his teens; he was also the group’s choreographer. BBC changed its name to New Generation (aka TNG), won a Na Hoku Hanohano Award (contemporary album, 1990), and was signed to a national record deal by Reprise Records. Reprise released the group’s self-titled album in 1992.

When members of TNG went their separate ways in 1993, Larioza remained on the mainland. He studied gymnastics, choreography and martial arts, and made a career for himself as a dancer, choreographer and stuntman.

Several years later TNG alumnus Roni Yurong asked him to help develop a new Hawaii-based boy band. First known as Faceless and then as Brownskin, the group became Hawaii’s top boy band of the late-1990s, but Yurong eventually decided not to take the group beyond Hawaii. Larioza, 48, has called California home ever since.

In 2017 he was brought in to work as stunt coordinator and dance choreographer for “Breakarate,” an eight-part action/comedy set in the 1980s about two teenage brothers who use their skills as martial artists and break dancers to defend the world against the forces of evil. “Breakarate” premiered May 22 on Amazon Prime.

How did “Breakarate” come together for you?

I’d worked with one of the producers in the past and he knew my background as a dancer and a martial artist. I had been the dance fight coordinator for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” so I knew what it takes to put stuff together. When I got the second call I went to meet them. It was a really cool opportunity.

What stands out about “Breakarate” for you?

It has a different spin to it because the ’80s was a very popular time — the music was cool, the dancing was cool. It has a comedy vibe and an “Old Skool” vibe.

What’s the biggest difference for you between concert work and doing films and television?

With TV you can do take after take after take. When you’re touring with Madonna or the Backstreet Boys, you’ve got one shot to kill it each night.

How did you transition from being a member of a boy band to being a working dancer in Los Angeles?

I had to choreograph for the group, that was my strong point in the band. So when we were in L.A. I started taking a lot of dance classes. I met a lot of people in the industry, and then I started auditioning for movies and music videos. When I booked my first movie as a dancer in L.A. — it was “Class Act,” starring Kid ‘n Play — it was a great opportunity for me to think about another career after the group ends.

What stands out most about going on your first “cattle call” auditions?

There were dancers (auditioning) I’d seen on MTV and in music videos, dancers who’d worked with Janet (Jackson), Michael Jackson, Prince and Paula Abdul. I was blown away. When I got picked and I got to work with them, it was just amazing. A dream come true.

What are your plans for when California comes out of lockdown?

While the film and television industry is still shut down I’m coordinating a Netflix TV series called “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” We’ll start (production) as soon as the pandemic is over. I’m also writing and producing my own show, and I’m planning to pitch it with my producers. I feel I’ve found a niche in this business, and I have some things that I would love to say and bring to life.