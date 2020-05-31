comscore Proposed Wailuku hotel to get 2 airings this week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposed Wailuku hotel to get 2 airings this week

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The proposed 156-room Hotel Wailuku is on the agenda of two county panels this week, with the developer seeking comment on its draft environmental assessment for the project. Read more

Previous Story
Calvin Say files to run for Honolulu City Council post as deadline nears

Scroll Up