Proposed Wailuku hotel to get 2 airings this week

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The proposed 156-room Hotel Wailuku is on the agenda of two county panels this week, with the developer seeking comment on its draft environmental assessment for the project. Read more

The proposed 156-room Hotel Wailuku is on the agenda of two county panels this week, with the developer seeking comment on its draft environmental assessment for the project.

First up is the Urban Design Review Board, which meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss design aspects of the six-story hotel planned on property near Market and Main streets and Maluhia Drive in Wailuku town. Present will be consultant Michael Munekiyo of Munekiyo Hiraga Inc. on behalf of developer Supreme Bright Wailuku LLC.

Then at 6 p.m. Thursday, the Maui Redevelopment Agency convenes for a special meeting to discuss the draft assessment, which covers proposed work within the public rights-of-way in several locations to widen Maluhia Drive and install waterline and sanitary sewer line upgrades.

The Hotel Wailuku’s draft EA is available at the Office of Environmental Quality Control website.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, county meetings are being held only online via BlueJeans.com. The public may watch and provide video testimony by entering the meeting ID, or listen and provide phone testimony by dialing the number provided and using the meeting ID.

The meeting ID for the Urban Design Review Board is 944 270 016; phone testimony, 888-748-9073.

The meeting ID for the Maui Redevelopment Agency is 752 149 768; phone testimony, 888-748-9073. Written testimony may be emailed to planning@maui county.gov at least two business days prior to the meeting.

The public may provide comments directly to the applicant via email to James.Houser@NewcrestImage.com and the project consultant at planning@munekiyo hiraga.com. June 8 is the comment deadline.