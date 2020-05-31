Hess earns national coaching award; Sony Open raises $1.2M for charity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former Hawaii high school and college basketball coach Charles “Chic” Hess has been named one of 25 national winners of the Double-Goal Coach Award by the Positive Coaching Alliance.

Hess, whose 45-year coaching career included a run at Brigham Young-Hawaii, earned the award as coach and founder of the Little Dribblers Basketball Program for “his positive impact on youth sports.” According to a release from the PCA, Hess was among 700 nominees for the award, which includes a $1,000 prize.

The award recognizes “coaches who strive to win while also pursuing the more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports.”

The grants were distributed to more than 110 local non-profits serving “Hawaii communities most severely impacted by the global pandemic and economic shutdown.” The funds were raised through the Sony Open with support from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Inc., the Sony Corporation, host Waialae Country Club and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Friends of Hawaii Charities, the tournament host, directed funds toward non-profits “which provide food, shelter, safety, and healthcare for the needy, elderly, and disabled who have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”