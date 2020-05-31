comscore Hess earns national coaching award; Sony Open raises $1.2M for charity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hess earns national coaching award; Sony Open raises $1.2M for charity

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

Friends of Hawaii Charities presented $1.2 million in charitable grants raised through this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii, the organization announced last week. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - May 30, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - May 31, 2020

Scroll Up