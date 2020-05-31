Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 31, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
On a trip to Niigata, Japan, in November, Roy Taira, Laureen Chu, Marcia Taira, and Michael and Patty Migita had lunch at the Pia Bandai marketplace where they found the Hang Loose shave ice stand. (The owner in the background was happy to throw a shaka.) Photo by passerby.
In December, Phil Gottling found the 88 Tees Cafe in Atami, Japan, a town known for its numerous natural hot springs.
Violet Kaneshiro stopped for a photo with this tiki on her way to a Thanksgiving meal at Steak House Satou restaurant in Kichijoji, Tokyo, in November. Photo by Byron “Jiro” Kaneshiro.
Betty Santoki and Claire Sakauye (holding a mango soft serve) strolled through the Hawaiian Town shopping mall near Sakuragicho Station in Yokohama, Japan, in
November. Photo by passerby.
While in Osaka, Japan, in
November, Barbara Higa discovered some aloha in Korean Town. Photo by Roy Higa.