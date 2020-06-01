Editorial | Off the News Off the News: An electricity rate break for Oahu Today Updated 9:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Electric, which last year filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission to increase a base rate by 4.1%, is now seeking no increase for Oahu customers, due, in part, to a settlement with the state Consumer Advocate. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Electric, which last year filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission to increase a base rate by 4.1%, is now seeking no increase for Oahu customers, due, in part, to a settlement with the state Consumer Advocate. The move brings a bit of relief to customers paying the nation’s highest residential rates. Had the proposal been approved, the monthly bill for a typical customer, using 500 kilowatt-hours a month, would have increased by $8.67. Every little less helps. Also, it’s encouraging that even without the hike, HECO said it intends to push forward with efforts such as clean-energy grid improvements. Huge budget gap calls for action Right now, the discussion about state budget shortfalls — now widened to $2.3 billion, the Council on Revenues said last week — seems a bit unreal. Nobody knows how much more federal money will be coming to help with the pandemic downturn; nobody knows how many tourists will come back, or when. Still, despite the lack of a panic attack among key lawmakers, this is quite the gap, especially considering the resistance to public worker pay cuts. Expect drums to be beating, loudly, for a borrowing plan. Previous Story Column: What Hong Kong turmoil says about Xi Jinping, and why Indo-Pacific Command must be ready