Off the News

Off the News: An electricity rate break for Oahu

  Today
  • Updated 9:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric, which last year filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission to increase a base rate by 4.1%, is now seeking no increase for Oahu customers, due, in part, to a settlement with the state Consumer Advocate. Read more

