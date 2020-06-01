‘All we want is to be recognized as human beings’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Over a hundred people gathered Sunday at Magic Island for an “Honoring the Life Vigil” organized by The Popolo Project. The vigil focused on, clockwise from top, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. An altar was set up with their photos.
Attendees placed messages near an altar Sunday at a Magic Island vigil for Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.