Honolulu has the highest average price of gas in U.S.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.

Lundberg says the current average price is 88 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas was $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Okla.

The average price of diesel is $2.55, up a penny.

According to AAA, Hawaii’s average price was $3.18 on Sunday. Oahu had the lowest average at $3.02. The Big Island was the highest at $3.53 a gallon. Maui was at $3.42 and Kauai had $3.51.

A year ago the statewide average was $3.66, according to AAA.