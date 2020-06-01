Hawaii News | Newswatch Honolulu has the highest average price of gas in U.S. By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders. Lundberg says the current average price is 88 cents less than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas was $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Okla. The average price of diesel is $2.55, up a penny. According to AAA, Hawaii’s average price was $3.18 on Sunday. Oahu had the lowest average at $3.02. The Big Island was the highest at $3.53 a gallon. Maui was at $3.42 and Kauai had $3.51. A year ago the statewide average was $3.66, according to AAA. Previous Story Hawaii real estate sales: April 27 - May 1, 2020