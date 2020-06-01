University of Hawaii softball team still savors its run to the Women’s College World Series
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sophomore Stephanie Ricketts, above, went 30-10 and earned a win over Missouri in the WCWS.
TONY AVELAR/ 2010
The Hawaii softball team celebrated an NCAA record 158 home runs in 2010, including this one by Amanda Tauali‘i against UC Davis in the Stanford, Calif., regional.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rainbow Wahine seniors, above, Katie Grimes, Kanani Pu‘u-Warren, Tasha Pagdilao, Amanda Tauali‘i and Traci Yoshikawa provided leadership through UH’s run to the Women’s College World Series.
COURTESY ALEX GILBERT VIA UH ATHLETICS / 2010
The University of Hawaii softball team, above, celebrated in front of a stunned crowd at Alabama after Jenna Rodriguez hit a series-clinching home run in the 2010 NCAA Super Regional in Tuscaloosa, Ala.