Off the News: At-risk kids click with online mentors

For at-risk children served by Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii, COVID-19 social-distancing has upended routines tied to home, school and in-person get-togethers with mentors. The understandable upshot is a call for more mentor support.

In response, the nonprofit, which matches mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles), has transitioned to an all-online program and formed partnerships with Catholic Charities Hawaii, Institute for Human Services and Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility to connect more kids and their parents with mentors. For information about volunteering or donating, see bbbshawaii.org or send email to volunteer@ihshawaii.org.

Costco samples return, from distance

That attraction of Costco shopping — the stands offering free food samples — is coming back sometime this month, the company says, promising the tasting will be done safely.

Costco CFO Richard Galanti said last week that a “slow rollout” is planned. “Needless to say, (it’s) not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers,” Galanti said.

So, a pair of 6-foot tongs will be involved? It’s amusing to imagine how hungry Hawaii hordes might accomplish social distancing.