The Electric Kitchen: Get back to grilled goodness

Barbecues in Hawaii are a time when families gather together over their favorite charred dishes. During our time practicing social distancing, weekend barbeques haven’t been the same, and the familiar smell of kiawe wood burning is no longer a norm. Now, although getting together with a couple of your besties must be handled with care, you can still enjoy a good fired-grilled meal. So get your grill out once again and try one of this week’s recipes, fresh off the fire.

CHICKEN KABOBS

2-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes

Oil to grease grill grates

>> Marinade:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup ranch dressing

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon distilled vinegar

Black pepper, to taste

In bowl, combine marinade ingredients. Add chicken and coat well. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

Assemble chicken on skewers; discard marinade.

Heat grill to medium-high and lightly oil grate. Place skewers on grill and cook 8 to 12 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 450 calories, 30 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 130 mg cholesterol, 1,100 mg sodium, 3 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 2 g sugar, 40 g protein.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

2 pounds lean ground beef

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup panko

3 tablespoons evaporated milk

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

8 slices Swiss cheese

8 hamburger buns

In large bowl, mix ground beef, egg, panko, evaporated milk, Worcestershire, cayenne and garlic. Form into patties.

Place patties on grill and cook on high heat 5 minutes, then flip. Place mushroom slices on patties and top with a slice of Swiss cheese. Leave patty on grill until cooked through.

Serve on hamburger buns. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 430 calories, 17 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 120 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 5 g sugar, 37 g protein.

BBQ PORK RIBS

1 rack (4 pounds) pork ribs, patted dry with paper towels

1/2 cup pork seasoning rub (see below)

1 cup apple juice

>> Pork seasoning rub:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup smoked paprika

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

>> Basting sauce:

1/2 cup orange marmalade

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

Make seasoning rub: In medium bowl, combine ingredients. (This mix can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 years.)

Place pork rack in an oiled foil pan. Cover ribs with seasoning and rub thoroughly into meat on both sides. Pour apple juice into pan, cover with foil and refrigerate until grill is ready.

Heat grill to medium-high and place pan on grill. Cover and cook for about 1 hour.

Reduce heat to low, then carefully transfer ribs from pan directly onto grill.

Make basting sauce: In small pot over medium, heat marmalade and vinegar. Whisk 1 to 2 minutes until combined. Remove from heat.

Using a baster, spread sauce over ribs. Cover grill and cook 5 minutes.

Baste ribs with sauce once more, cover and cook another 5 minutes. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 600 calories, 36 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 145 mg cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 35 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 29 g sugar, 35 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.