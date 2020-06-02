The Little Foodie: Do-it-yourself sushi offers something for all

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The nice thing about sushi nowadays is there’s something to suit everyone. Read more

The first time I was asked which sushi I wanted at a Japanese restaurant — one that actually was in Japan — I asked for tuna.

“You like tuna?” my dad responded. I could sense that he was equal parts skeptical and proud. I’m American, but I know my roots.

When a plate of maguro sushi was set in front of me, I realized there was no going back. I thought tuna was from a can mixed with mayo or shoyu, and I tried to hide my gagging as I ate. Raw fish was not at all what I was expecting. It’s a good thing childhood preferences don’t always stick. By the time I landed in Hawaii, poke was available at every neighborhood market, and I loved its iron-rich flavor.

The nice thing about sushi nowadays is there’s something to suit everyone. Authenticity isn’t an issue. You can find cream cheese in sushi, for goodness sake, and canned tuna is a staple. I’ve had guava paste in a sushi roll in Brazil, and it was delicious.

As a mom with two picky eaters, I’m grateful. Temaki (hand-rolled) sushi is a weeknight meal that can be constructed with much of the food you happen to have in the fridge: Veggies, cold cuts, eggs, even cheddar cheese, can be sliced up for assembling. I also add fillings that would make my grandmother squirm, like wonton crackers.

If I plan ahead, I will pick up some raw tuna. Whatever we don’t finish is easily sauteed the next day.

Sushi is my favorite “make-it-yourself” meal.

HAND-ROLLED SUSHI

2 cups mixed raw veggies of your choice

2 cups proteins of your choice

4 cups cooked short-grain rice (just cooked, still hot is best)

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1/3 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

Temaki nori or full sheets of Korean seaweed, cut in half

Shoyu for dipping

Cut veggies and proteins into thin strips about 3 to 4 inches long (though I like to leave raw fish in sashimi-size pieces). Fish can be seasoned (see recipe below) or not. Place items on a platter.

Place hot, cooked rice into a large bowl. Sprinkle with half of vinegar and mix by tossing and folding with a rice paddle. Repeat with the rest of the vinegar, then repeat process with sugar and salt. Keep tossing and occasionally taste the rice. Adjust seasonings as needed.

Set out fillings, rice and nori for everyone to make their own rolls. Place about 1/4 cup rice on the left side of a nori sheet, spread out slightly, and top with desired fillings, set at an angle. Then roll it up into a cone. Serves 4.

>> Seasoned Tuna: Mix 1 tablespoon shoyu, 2 teaspoons rice vinegar, 2 teaspoons kochujang sauce, 1-1/2 teaspoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil; adjust seasoning if needed. Lay 8 sashimi-sized pieces raw tuna in wide, shallow bowl or container. Pour seasoning over fish and turn each piece a couple of times. Cover and marinate 15 minutes in fridge.

Nutritional information unavailable.

Mariko Jackson blogs about family and food at thelittlefoodie.com. Her column runs on the last Wednesday of the month. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.