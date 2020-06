Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

GIMME AN H!

The Korean specialty grocer H Mart opened in Kakaako last week. The market, at 458 Keawe St. across from Down to Earth, offers a range of Asian products and includes a second-floor food hall. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 219-0924.

THE FUTURE OF FOOD SUPPLY

A webinar on the local food supply chain drew so much interest that the available slots filled up in a few days. The Hawaii Agricultural Foundation has added more space to “Food Supply Disruptions — Covid-19,” part of its Eat Think Drink series.

The panel discussion, moderated by Ron Mizutani, CEO of Hawaii Foodbank, is set for 6 p.m. June 18. Cost to join the online audience is $10. Register at eventbrite.com (search for “eat think”).