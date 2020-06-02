comscore AES Distributed Energy is chosen for 2 projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

AES Distributed Energy is chosen for 2 projects

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

AES Distributed Energy, a division of The AES Corp., was selected by Hawaiian Electric Cos. to develop and operate two new utility-scale solar-plus-storage facilities on Oahu. Read more

