AES Distributed Energy is chosen for 2 projects

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

AES Distributed Energy, a division of The AES Corp., was selected by Hawaiian Electric Cos. to develop and operate two new utility-scale solar-plus-storage facilities on Oahu. Read more

AES Distributed Energy, a division of The AES Corp., was selected by Hawaiian Electric Cos. to develop and operate two new utility-scale solar-plus-storage facilities on Oahu. The two projects combined are expected to generate 137,000 megawatt-hours of locally produced, reliable renewable energy, serving upward of 23,000 homes.

One of AES’ projects will be a 19.5-megawatt direct-current photovoltaic facility paired with a 35- megawatt-hour battery energy storage system, and the other will be a 60-megawatt direct-current PV facility paired with a 240- megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

Construction of these projects is expected to begin in 2022, pending all applicable permitting and approvals, with completion scheduled for 2023.

Oshima featured in economic webinar

The Hawaii Economic Association will host a webinar at noon Thursday that will focus on the state’s path to economic recovery and feature former Hawaiian Electric President and CEO Alan Oshima, the Hawaii Economic and Community Recovery & Resiliency navigator. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session with HEA President Lesley Harvey held directly and from webinar attendees.

Oshima was recently tasked by Gov. David Ige to develop and implement the state’s plans for economic and community stabilization, recovery and resilience.

Registration is free.

Reservations can be made at heajune2020.eventbrite.com.

Hawaii American Water purchases Waimea firm

Hawaii American Water said Monday it has acquired the assets and operations of the Waimea Wastewater Co. and is the new wastewater service provider for those customers.

Big Island-based Waimea Wastewater is a regulated wastewater utility that serves about 217 residential and commercial connections, including North Hawaii Community Hospital and the Parker Ranch Center.

Hawaii American Water currently provides wastewater service to more than 10,000 residential and commercial connections in Hawaii Kai and at the Mauna Lani Resort on the Big Island.