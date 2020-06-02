comscore Ige ‘extremely disappointed’ by Trump’s response to mainland protests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ige ‘extremely disappointed’ by Trump’s response to mainland protests

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

Gov. David Ige joined other governors from across the country Monday on a call to discuss the protests and rioting in U.S. cities in recent days, and Ige said he was “extremely disappointed” at Trump’s urging the governors to crack down hard on the protests. Read more

Previous Story
New ‘It’s a Hawaii Thing’ TV show, podcast spotlight island lifestyle and celebrities

Scroll Up