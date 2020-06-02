comscore Land tied to a bankrupt Albert Hee company is bought by a related firm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Land tied to a bankrupt Albert Hee company is bought by a related firm

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / JANUARY 2016 Albert Hee enters federal court where a judge imposed a 46-month prison sentence on him for having $2.75 million of personal expenses claimed as business expenses.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / JANUARY 2016

A Hawaii fiber-optic cable network established by Albert Hee is closer to new ownership in the wake of Hee’s 2015 federal tax fraud conviction. Read more

