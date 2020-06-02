comscore Legendary teacher-leader Candy Suiso retires from Waianae High | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Legendary teacher-leader Candy Suiso retires from Waianae High

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM Candy Suiso, an icon who launched Searider Productions at Waianae High in 1993, is retiring from the state Department of Education. The program put Waianae on the map as a hub for creative media. Students have won local, national and international awards. Above, Suiso in her backyard Friday with her dog Dusty, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel/Yorkie mix. They are surrounded by several varieties of mango trees.

  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM Candy Suiso reached for a Rapoza mango Friday in her backyard.

When Candy Suiso and a fellow teacher decided to launch a video production program for students at Waianae High School in 1993, there were plenty of naysayers. Read more

