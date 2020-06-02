Ferd Lewis: Hawaii Tourism Authority could add its muscle to University of Hawaii men’s volleyball for 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not only is two-time All-American Rado Parapunov among four seniors expected to return for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, the Rainbow Warriors might add another heavy hitter to the lineup, the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

From the disappointment of the COVID-19-abbreviated 2020 season for the then 15-1 and No. 2-ranked Rainbows, things are already looking up for 2021.

The NCAA’s enlightened policy on extended eligibility opened the way for the four seniors to return for an extra season and, now, the HTA is considering plans to help the school host the Big West championship and possibly help fund a trip to Japan.

Despite the hit it expects to take on the transient accommodation tax, its primary funding source, and cutbacks on other sports ventures, the HTA is proposing to earmark a $316,000 allocation tied to UH engagement.

Chris Tatum, HTA president and chief executive, told board members Thursday, “As we move forward, we need to support the athletic program at (UH). They can be our aloha ambassadors and it is our university.”

It adds to a pledge Tatum made not long after taking over at HTA in 2018 to try to tap UH as a resource that the group had previously come in for some criticism as only sporadically engaging.

Pending board approval of the budget, Tatum said the HTA plans to partner with UH at road football games at Oregon and San Jose State this fall and on a possible volleyball trip to Japan in 2021.

In 2019, HTA hosted events surrounding UH’s football game at Washington. This year it helped bring Nittaidai University of Japan to play a pair of volleyball matches against UH at the Stan Sheriff Center.

But the biggest move could be returning the Big West championship to Manoa in 2021, giving the ’Bows a smoother path to the NCAAs.

UH hosted the 2019 championships, which became a springboard into the NCAA tournament for the ’Bows and a record cash cow for the Big West.

UC Irvine was to have hosted the 2020 Big West Championship until the impact of COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the remainder of the season in March.

That put UC Irvine in line to host for 2021, but the prospect of HTA backing for the Stan Sheriff Center has caught the attention of league members who could vote on it as early as this summer.

The sold-out 2019 event drew more than 20,000 to Manoa, netted the conference $99,000 and sent each participating team home with a $16,500 check after expenses. (UH earned more than $64,000 plus parking and expenses).

UC Irvine’s Bren Events Center, where the Anteaters have averaged less than 1,000 per match each of the last two years, has a seating capacity of 5,000. If the championship is played there, the tournament would likely be a four-team event.

At the Stan Sheriff Center, where UH has averaged more than 5,000 each of the last two years, according to NCAA reports, all six teams would participate.

“We think (the tournament) is a great branding (opportunity) and we have such success in Hawaii with volleyball, we’d like to be a sponsor with the Big West Conference and that would give us exposure in a key market in southern California as we move forward,” Tatum said.

UH athletic director David Matlin said, “(UH athletics) is excited to continue discussing mutually beneficial opportunities with the HTA that furthers the missions of both organizations.”

After the setback of 2020, it is one more thing for the ’Bows to look forward to in 2021.