comscore Duke’s OceanFest canceled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Duke’s OceanFest canceled

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Believing that Duke Kahanamoku would put safety first, the 19th annual Duke’s OceanFest scheduled for Aug. 22 is canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

