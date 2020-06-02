Duke’s OceanFest canceled

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Believing that Duke Kahanamoku would put safety first, the 19th annual Duke’s OceanFest scheduled for Aug. 22 is canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

The decision by the Duke’s OceanFest board reflects the commitment to put the well-being and safety of the community ahead of any desires to celebrate the life and legacy of Kahanamoku. The OceanFest has been held at the shores of Waikiki Beach for the last 18 years. It is a nonprofit organization with one of its main missions to support the youth of Hawaii through its endowment to the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation.

