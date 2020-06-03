Off the News: IHS rethinks Chinatown triage center

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chinatown community zoomed to a Zoom online town hall last week, convened by the Institute for Human Services on a short-term triage center for the homeless. Area business leaders say there are too many magnets for the homeless there already.

So Tuesday’s IHS decision to look for an alternate site was not surprising. This project, pegged to use a $2.6 million federal CARES Act grant, is aimed at the chronically homeless not easily reached by other facilities. It’s a need that won’t go away.

Protest, but with safety first

Protests of the George Floyd killing have spread far and wide. It would be prudent to see that COVID-19 doesn’t spread along with them.

Posters advertising for the events are all over the internet, several asking participants to bring items such as signs, candles and noise makers.

Honolulu’s flyer, for a protest noon-3 p.m. Friday between Ala Moana Park and the Duke Kahanamoku statue, calls for signs, too, but adds “Please wear a mask.” That’s a lot of space, so perhaps social distancing will be possible.