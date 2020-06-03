comscore Off the News: IHS rethinks Chinatown triage center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: IHS rethinks Chinatown triage center

  • Today
  • Updated 7:16 p.m.

The Chinatown community zoomed to a Zoom online town hall last week, convened by the Institute for Human Services on a short-term triage center for the homeless. Area business leaders say there are too many magnets for the homeless there already. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Peaceful protests, not chaos, will bring justice; Public services often taken for granted; Hawaii lucky to have Jones Act

Scroll Up