Finance Factors announced the hiring of Greg Ravelo as a loan officer in its Mortgage Sales Center. Ravelo began his career in 2002 by working for a local mortgage broker. He then worked for local banks and credit unions as a mortgage loan officer. In 2006 he managed a local mortgage brokerage firm. Most recently, he became president of the Hawaii Association of Mortgage Brokers in 2008 and was also involved in passing the first mortgage act for the state.

Central Pacific Financial Corp., the parent company of Central Pacific Bank, has announced the appointment of Arnold Martines to executive vice president and chief banking officer, effective Monday. Martines has been with CPB since 2004, most recently as group executive vice president. He has over 25 years of banking experience.

