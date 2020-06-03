comscore Ferd Lewis: Questions abound on the return of youth sports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Questions abound on the return of youth sports

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii and other local colleges have their conferences and, to some extent, the NCAA helping to coordinate and set some of the steps and guidelines by which they may eventually return to practice and competition. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 2, 2020

Scroll Up