Ferd Lewis: Questions abound on the return of youth sports

The University of Hawaii and other local colleges have their conferences and, to some extent, the NCAA helping to coordinate and set some of the steps and guidelines by which they may eventually return to practice and competition. Read more

Hawaii high schools, public and private, have their leagues and the Hawaii High School Athletic Association laying the groundwork for their efforts to open up.

But what of the dozens of youth leagues across myriad sports spread throughout the state?

During a briefing for the State House of Representatives Monday, Rep. Richard Onishi raised some timely and compelling questions about how the youth leagues and organizations might emerge from the impact of COVID-19 when the time comes and if there will be coordination to facilitate it.

That time is rapidly approaching as the state loosens its restrictions across the board. It is also summer when a wide variety of youth sports are traditionally in season and you have kids who have been cooped up around home for months looking for an outlet.

As with much of the response to COVID-19, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami has been out in front while others try to catch up.

“I was concerned because, on Kauai, Mayor Kawakami was talking about allowing youth sports and youth activities to start up … but it doesn’t seem like there is a lot of coordinated effort for the rest of the state and the rest of the counties in terms of looking at this issue. Who is really looking at these type of activities, especially sports?” said Onishi (D, Hilo, Keaau).

“I know (Kawakami) has participated in youth sports and I know he has a genuine concern about the kids. He may be, for Kauai, trying to gather all the groups and saying, ‘OK, how should we do this? What do you guys think? What kind of guidelines should we have?’ He might be doing that for Kauai, but not necessarily for the entire state.”

Is this, then, one more item to pile onto the already overflowing plates of Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara or Lt. Gov. Josh Green? Or, will the counties be left to their own devices under general Department of Health guidance?

There really has been no indication. But, then, communication on some of what has surrounded the handling of COVID-19 here to date has sometimes been hit or miss. Too often a miss. If we have seen that on the major issues, you wonder what could happen with this, which is apparently well down a considerable list of topics for which there has been no playbook available.

The general theme seemed to be that the state might look to the various leagues and organizations to set the tone. And their input is desirable and necessary but, to this point, apparently not heavily solicited. Seeking it would be a good start.

But not all sports leagues, try as they might, have the same degree of organization and depth of infrastructure. Or experience. Some have strong national organizations to take guidance from and widespread networks to draw data and anecdotal impressions from. Many don’t.

Which is where it comes down to leadership and somebody — or several somebodies — to pull it all together in a way that is safe and makes sense when the time comes.

In the meantime, there are more questions than answers.

