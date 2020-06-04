Plan for affordable housing in Kailua draws controversy
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:01 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY AHE GROUP
A rendering shows the planned Kawainui Street Apartments project.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kailua residents held signs Wednesday afternoon in opposition to a planned affordable rental housing complex on the edge of the single-family Coconut Grove neighborhood.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree