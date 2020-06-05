comscore Lee Cataluna: Woman made sure Hawaii libraries had Korean-language material | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lee Cataluna: Woman made sure Hawaii libraries had Korean-language material

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / 2017 Sook-Ki Kim, left, donated $1 million to the Hawaii State Public Library System Korean Library Foundation for Korean library materials. She and her husband, Eugene, look through a book while in the children’s section of the Korean Language Collection at the McCully-Moiliili Public Library.

    DENNIS ODA / 2017

Sook-Ki Kim Moon died May 25 at the age of 79 after a long struggle with cancer. Read more

