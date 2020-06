Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Zephyr Insurance Co. Inc. has announced the promotions of two employees to director positions:

>> Nathan Jeffrey has been promoted to director of technology. Jeffrey has been with Zephyr for 19 years, where he started as an accounting assistant before moving up to an accounting and information systems specialist. He was promoted to information systems supervisor in 2005.

>> Kai Takekawa has been promoted to director of marketing. Takekawa started with Zephyr in 2019 as a marketing manager. Prior to joining Zephyr, he was a sales manager at Aflac Hawaii for nine years. He was also an accountant at Erwin Cabrinha & Au LLP.