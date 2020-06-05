Rail authorities want a $9M change order for design firm’s contract demands
- By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:04 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Honolulu Rail Transit train was parked at the Halaulani Rail Station at Leeward Community College in January.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree