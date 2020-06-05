Stabbing death of homeless man rattles Kakaako businesses
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:16 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police detained and led away a male identified in connection with a stabbing in Kakaako on Wednesday night.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree