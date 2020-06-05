Stabbing death of homeless man rattles Kakaako businesses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The deadly stabbing of a 52-year-old homeless man in Kakaako rattled some area businesses.

It’s scary, said receptionist Naomi Tajiri of Men’s Grooming Salon Sky, a barbershop on the ground floor of Halekauwila Place, an apartment building at 665 Halekauwila St.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 6:50 p.m. Wednesday near Dive Oahu, a small scuba diving and snorkeling gear store at 609 Keawe St. which is around the corner from the barbershop.

Police said the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation on Keawe Street that escalated and resulted in the stabbing of the victim. The motive surrounding the stabbing is under investigation.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail said they think the suspect resides in an apartment building in the area and that the victim appeared to be homeless.

Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the victim for multiple stab wounds to the front and back of his torso, as well as wounds to his extremities.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital and died. Positive identification is pending.

Responding officers located the suspect at 665 Halekauwila St. and arrested him on suspicion of second- degree murder.

Tajiri said she only learned of the deadly stabbing Thursday morning because Men’s Grooming Salon Sky had closed at 5 p.m.

The barbershop recently reopened with limited operating hours after Gov. David Ige gave the green light last week for personal service providers to resume operations with certain modifications to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The fatal stabbing caused worry for Tajiri, who wants security cameras installed in the barbershop. “We have to protect our customers,” she said.

Halekauwila Place does have security cameras on the exterior of the building.

Vice President Shelly Rofrits of Dive Oahu said they have a security system that includes a panic button.

Police recovered surveillance video from the store to review as part of the investigation.

Rofrits said she did not see what happened and that an employee working at the time of the stabbing heard only the sounds of sirens approaching.

Rofrits believe the man killed in the stabbing was a homeless man she and other store employees often saw on their block. “He was very aggressive,” she said. Another Dive Oahu employee recalled a previous incident where the man wielded a metal pipe and yelled at people.

Rofrits believed the stabbing victim suffered from mental illness, and emphasized the need for mental health outreach services.