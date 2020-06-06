comscore A West Hawaii aquarium fisher gets a small fine for a big, illegal haul | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A West Hawaii aquarium fisher gets a small fine for a big, illegal haul

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:21 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013 Wayne T. Newman and two others were caught on Feb. 20 with 550 live fish, which had an estimated worth of $37,000. Newman did not have a valid permit for possessing aquatic life for aquarium purposes. His fine was $260. Above, yellow tang, trigger fish and surgeon fish in an area referred to as Menpachi Rock

