Hawaii protests remain peaceful despite online rumors of disruption

False rumors that spread across social media about outside agitators flying in from the mainland to disrupt local protest rallies did not impact a peaceful march through Waikiki on Friday, although some businesses decided to board up their stores just in case.

Members of the fledgling protest group BLM_HI were understandably nervous Friday afternoon as they held the march from Ala Moana Beach Park to the Duke Kahanamoku statue fronting Waikiki Beach in response to the shocking killing of George Floyd, who died May 25 while a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as he was pinned face down on the street.

“We were really nervous about the news that was going around about possible looters, but we knew that the protesters were looking for a peaceful protest,” said Jennifer Rodriguez Flores, one of the organizers. She said she was expecting between 100 and 200 marchers, but instead an estimated 1,000 turned out.

“I’m so happy that so many people are recognizing the movement and being a part of it too.”

Emails, texts and social media posts Friday morning spread the bogus information, and some messages encouraged people to stay away from the protests for their safety.

Rodriguez Flores said police reassured organizers they would maintain the peace through the entire route.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors dispelled the false rumors of mainland agitators, and the Honolulu Police Department tweeted and posted on its Facebook page that social media posts saying police had warned a hospital to prepare for large numbers of injured protesters were false.

Connors said in an email Friday: “While social media can be helpful in distributing information broadly, everyone knows there are countless examples of where social media platforms have spread misinformation through false postings. We encourage readers and viewers to be discerning, to rely only on official sources of information and to avoid getting caught up in the dissemination of rumors and/or gossip online.”

Rodriguez Flores said that a couple of the speakers at Friday’s demonstration commented that the rumors were instigated to minimize the protest crowds. But another organizer thought differently.

“If you hear at an airport someone has ill intentions, it makes sense that someone would want to report that to their community,” said Nikkya Taliaferro of Hawaii for Black Lives, a coalition of community leaders and student organizers who seek equity and just treatment for all in Hawaii.

“I don’t want to believe anyone has ill intentions and that it is not a fear-mongering tactic, just people wanting to ensure that our community is safe,” she said.

Hawaii for Black Lives will conduct a half-hour of sign-waving at Ala Moana Beach Park starting at noon today. Protesters will then march to the state Capitol for chanting and more sign-waving. Face masks, water and snacks will be provided.

“I am grateful and amazed at the number of people wanting to come together to help fight against injustice even if they may not personally experience it,” Taliaferro said in a written statement. “This march started off as an idea suggested among us high schoolers which has now turned into so much more than that because of the hard work and support of our community.”

The group is expecting about 1,000 to march today against police brutality and injustice, particularly against African Americans, and in honor of Floyd, whose death sparked protests across the globe.

Outsiders from extremist fringe groups have reportedly entered many U.S. cities, inciting violence and looting that marred many mainland protests, in stark contrast to the peaceful demonstrations and vigils held in Hawaii.

Several businesses here began taking precautions based on Friday’s rumors. Along Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, luxury stores such as Louis Vuitton, Chrome Hearts, Chanel, Tiffany & Co. and Gucci boarded up their windows Friday.

Harris United Methodist Church on South Vineyard Street is planning a rally against racism from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church parking lot. Pastor Cheol Kwak had not heard the rumors and said he expects members from all of the island’s Methodist churches to attend the rally.

If anyone in the crowd does become disruptive, he said, he would declare the parking lot as private property and call the police to have them removed.

Kwak assured the public that “law enforcement agencies are constantly monitoring activities associated with groups and individuals planning to insert themselves inappropriately or illegally into activities in the state.”

City Councilwoman Kym Pine also issued a news release Friday saying the rumors were false. She said law enforcement officials told her that photos posted on social media supposedly showing men who came here as agitators to ruin the peaceful protests actually showed people with legitimate reasons for being in Hawaii.

Michael Kitchens, founder of the Facebook group Stolen Stuff Hawaii, urged its members not to repost such rumors.