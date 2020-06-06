comscore Hawaii protests remain peaceful despite online rumors of disruption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii protests remain peaceful despite online rumors of disruption

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

  • Video by Mark Ladao / mladao@staradvertiser.com

    Roughly 1,000 marchers walked from Ala Moana Beach Park to the Duke Kahanamoku Statue in Waikiki Friday calling for justice for black Americans.

  Protesters sat in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time George Floyd was held under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer when he died.

    Protesters sat in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time George Floyd was held under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer when he died.

  About 1,000 protesters marched in unity from Magic Island to Waikiki Beach over George Floyd's death.

    About 1,000 protesters marched in unity from Magic Island to Waikiki Beach over George Floyd’s death.

  Avery Winkler held a flag Friday during a peaceful protest in Waikiki.

    Avery Winkler held a flag Friday during a peaceful protest in Waikiki.

  Honolulu Police Department officers with the bike detail unit rode ahead of protesters.

    Honolulu Police Department officers with the bike detail unit rode ahead of protesters.

  Keith Klein boarded up a retail store along Kalakaua Avenue in anticipation of possible looters.

    Keith Klein boarded up a retail store along Kalakaua Avenue in anticipation of possible looters.

Social media gossip about possible looters doesn’t impede supporters from showing aloha. Read more

