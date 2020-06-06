Hawaii protests remain peaceful despite online rumors of disruption
Roughly 1,000 marchers walked from Ala Moana Beach Park to the Duke Kahanamoku Statue in Waikiki Friday calling for justice for black Americans.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Protesters sat in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time George Floyd was held under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer when he died.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
About 1,000 protesters marched in unity from Magic Island to Waikiki Beach over George Floyd’s death.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Avery Winkler held a flag Friday during a peaceful protest in Waikiki.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Police Department officers with the bike detail unit rode ahead of protesters.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Keith Klein boarded up a retail store along Kalakaua Avenue in anticipation of possible looters.
