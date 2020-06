Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Opposition to triage center discouraging

It was discouraging to read and view the Chinatown Neighborhood Board’s celebration of the withdrawal of the Institute of Human Services’ plan to establish a triage and comfort station for unsheltered people on Beretania Street (“Institute for Human Services drops proposal for homeless facility,” Star-Advertiser, June 3).

Some merchants and residents fear the presence of so many indigent people in their neighborhood, and yet there is almost no one who works for a wage in Honolulu who can guarantee that he or she will not lose employment, health care or shelter in the coming months.

In one of his parables, Jesus describes the people whom he would cast away from his presence saying, “Inasmuch as you have not done for these the least of my brethen, you have not done it to me.” Jesus could have been speaking for all of us collectively, that we are all vulnerable and should ceaselessly care for each other. I hope that the Chinatown Neighborhood Board will think about what it has done.

Jonathan Osorio

Palolo

First Amendment and editorial cartoons

Editorial cartoonists use their skill to draw attention to an issue using one to six panels of art and a simple caption, whereas it may take many of us 150 words to express an opinion on that issue.

Perhaps Mike Luckovich could have made his May 31 illustration clearer if he included Colin Kaepernick (who, incidentally, is half-white and was raised by white adoptive parents), kneeling on a sideline in a San Francisco 49ers uniform (“Choose better cartoon to promote reconciliation,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 2).

Merriam-Webster defines “reconciliation” as the act of resolving differences. This means acknowledging that an issue has more than one side. That would be the first step toward discourse that results in respectful and reasonable resolution.

I found the artist’s statement to be bold and thought-provoking.

Incidentally, Luckovich also drew the March 19 cartoon, replacing the heroes of the Marine Corps War Memorial with first responders and health care professionals.

Roger Kimura

Moiliili

Democracy depends on going to the polls

For several weeks, I have been thinking that if there is not a revolution at the ballot box in November, there will be a revolution in the streets. It appears that the revolution in the streets has begun and is unfolding apace — fanned by President Donald Trump’s tyrannical temperament.

It is imperative for each of us to realize this is so much bigger than we imagine: the oppression more far-reaching; the abuse more pervasive; the marginalization more profound.

We must use all our political power “to form a more perfect Union.” Vote like our democracy depends on it, because clearly it does!

Jo-Ann Adams

Waikiki

Law enforcement must be reformed

George Floyd may not have been killed by racists, but the legacy of racism and the disregard for him as a fellow human being contributed to his death.

Placing a handcuffed unarmed man on his stomach and applying a knee to his neck for many minutes was reprehensible, not only because it was totally unnecessary, but also because the officer treated Floyd as someone whose life did not matter, while several officers stood by and watched.

Roughing up suspects in custody is unfortunately not unusual for some in the law enforcement profession, but it must stop, no matter how fast one’s adrenaline may be pumping or how despicable the suspect in custody is perceived to be.

All law enforcement agencies must seek to hire men and women of good will who are predisposed to place as much emphasis on “serving” everyone, as they place on “protecting” everyone.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

Stay safe as roads get more crowded

As we venture beyond the confines of our homes to get back to business, many of us — particularly our kupuna — also are feeling safe enough to venture back out, getting behind the wheel and back out on the road for what may be the first time in over two months. From my limited experience (and without casting blame), people are certainly driving like it.

With too many “OMG watch out!” and “Did you see that?!” instances to describe , I urge all of us to drive with aloha — defensively and with kind patience.

Correct instead of curse, wave hello instead of leaning on the horn, be forgiving instead of fault-finding, bless instead of blast. Treat every driver as if he or she were your grandpa or grandma, or son and daughter just learning to drive. Doing so will help each of us “arrive alive” and make the journey less stressful for all.

Stay safe, everyone!

Dara Yatsushiro

Kailua

Choose carefully in mayor’s race

It appears we have a very deep pool of candidates for the upcoming race for Honolulu mayor. I am not in a position to judge their qualifications. Some have political experience, some do not; some have vast business and managerial experience.

I am in a position, however, to see the results of some candidates’ previous actions. We will never be able to pay for or support rail in my or my children’s lifetimes. Please, eligible voters, choose very carefully whom you vote for.

Keith George

Hawaii Kai

