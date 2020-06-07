comscore Branches of Botany: Growing an herb garden adds positivity to your palate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Branches of Botany | Features

Branches of Botany: Growing an herb garden adds positivity to your palate

  • By Jesse Adams and Tim Kroessig, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY TIM KROESSIG Fresh begonia flowers have a citrusy taste and contain vitamin C. Pictured are begonia maculata flowers.

    COURTESY TIM KROESSIG

    Fresh begonia flowers have a citrusy taste and contain vitamin C. Pictured are begonia maculata flowers.

While we’ve all been spending more time indoors or at home lately, we can reap these benefits (and perhaps combat boredom) by growing our own plants. Read more

Previous Story
Book review: Gripping ‘Flight 7’ chronicles real-life mystery

Scroll Up