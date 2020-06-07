Branches of Botany: Growing an herb garden adds positivity to your palate

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Green spaces, backyard gardens and even indoor plants can all have positive effects on the human body and psyche. Exposure to plants can combat many stressors which can lead to better sleep, reduced heart rate and muscle relaxation, according to a growing body of literature — 1,348 peer-reviewed scientific articles to be exact.

Plants can also change your mood. Studies have shown that spending time with plant life increases creativity, productivity and memory retention.

Generally, there are two categories of cultivated plants: ornamentals and edibles. Our previous articles have focused on ornamentals; however, today we will focus on a specific group of edible plants: herbs.

Now what do we mean by an herb? Botanists define it as a seed-producing annual/biennial/perennial that does not have persistent woody tissue and dies at the end of the growing season in cold climates. We’re going to talk about herbs which have medicinal, savory or aromatic properties. Here are three uncommon herbs for your planter or garden. Good news: These plants do not require a lot of maintenance or space.

When was the last time you prepared a dish using flowers as an ingredient? For many of us, the answer is probably never — save as a garnish. Surprisingly, flowers can be quite tantalizing to your taste buds. Fresh begonia flowers pack a tart citrus pop and contain vitamin C. The blossoms of all Begonia species are generally safe to eat. Various indigenous groups around the world use begonias to treat colds and inflammation. Though, check with your doctor because they do contain oxalic acid, which may complicate certain medical conditions.

Even if you cannot eat them, you can partake in their beauty! Begonias like well-drained soil and light shade/dappled light. Look for a smorgasbord of these pantropic species at an upcoming Lyon Arboretum plant sale; keep an eye for the next one on its website, manoa.hawaii.edu/lyon.

Another unique herb from the tropics is cardamom. If you love curry, cardamom is for you. This spice comes from the seeds of Elettaria cardamomum, a ginger plant native to India.

A variety of cultures used this “queen of spices” as medicine and in their cuisines since the fourth century B.C. Even the Vikings used it in food preparation. Archaeological evidence supports their use most likely came from Moorish cooking traditions on the Iberian Peninsula, not due to trade with the Ottomans in the bazaars of Constantinople. Beware, its flavor is complex and powerful.

This plant can be grown in a container or a garden bed. Any ginger grown in a pot requires regular division (or splitting), so it does not become root bound. Like begonias, they require partial shade. Also, always keep the soil moist and use fish emulsion as a fertilizer.

If you enjoy Japanese cooking, the final herb we picked is for you. Perilla, or shiso, is in the mint family (Lamiaceae). Many herbs and spices (e.g., rosemary, sage and lavender) are members of this family.

Shiso has a variety of uses in the Japanese culinary tradition where it brings flavor to sashimi and cold noodle dishes.

When preparing pickled plums, purple perilla provides them with their characteristic color. Shiso is quite attractive as a foliage plant and was used in Victorian gardens.

These plants thrive in the sun in well-drained soil. Seeds for both green and purple varieties can be found at Fukuda Seed Store.

Jesse Adams and Tim Kroessig are both botanists at the Harold L. Lyon Arboretum, where they work to catalogue, propagate and conserve the plant diversity found there.