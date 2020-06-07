Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Big family faces challenges on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 6:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 1 6:45 p.m. today This is a story about a big family where three generations live together in one home. They face challenges and conflicts together, which lets them finally realize the true meaning of family and importance of one another. Episode 2 7:45 p.m. today Sook-gyung and the family argue about the truth behind a nasty rumor. Sook-ja confronts Sook-gyung for the trouble that she caused, but Sook-gyung doesn’t take it seriously. Rumors and misunderstandings plague the minds of all of the family members. “Good Casting” Episode 3 7:45 p.m. Monday Chan-mi and Ye-eun go to the laboratory to search for Mi-soon who is missing. Chan-mi suspects General Manager Tak, who owns the same scarf as Michael. Episode 4 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Chan-mi and Mi-soon infiltrate the Red Purple Club to uncover information about General Manager Tak. Meanwhile, Ye-eun sneaks into Woo-won’s house to monitor him. “Weightlifting Fairy” Episode 11 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Bok-joo’s father finally gives Bok-joo time to think about what she really wants to do instead of weightlifting. Jun-hyung and Bok-joo spend some quality time together as friends, but Jun-hyung soon realizes that he has feelings for Bok-joo. Episode 12 7:45 p.m. Thursday Jun-hyung and Bok-joo go to an amusement park together and Jun-hyung learns of Bok-joo’s bucket list. Bok-joo feels her heart beating fast while with Jun-hyung. Meanwhile, Jae-yi runs into Hwan-hee by chance at a party. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 65-66 7:45 p.m. Friday Dan-ji meets with Seo-jin and announces her intention to marry Jung-wook. Jung-wook is thrown into shock hearing Ye-won’s information. He agonizes after hearing her words. Episodes 67-68 7:45 p.m. Saturday Jung-wook confronts Seo-jin, pressuring her to answer his question. Jung-wook receives a text. Seo-jin seeks out Jung-wook and asks him to get back together. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Book review: Gripping ‘Flight 7’ chronicles real-life mystery