K-Drama: Big family faces challenges on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 1

6:45 p.m. today

This is a story about a big family where three generations live together in one home. They face challenges and conflicts together, which lets them finally realize the true meaning of family and importance of one another.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. today

Sook-gyung and the family argue about the truth behind a nasty rumor. Sook-ja confronts Sook-gyung for the trouble that she caused, but Sook-gyung doesn’t take it seriously. Rumors and misunderstandings plague the minds of all of the family members.

“Good Casting”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

Chan-mi and Ye-eun go to the laboratory to search for Mi-soon who is missing. Chan-mi suspects General Manager Tak, who owns the same scarf as Michael.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Chan-mi and Mi-soon infiltrate the Red Purple Club to uncover information about General Manager Tak. Meanwhile, Ye-eun sneaks into Woo-won’s house to monitor him.

“Weightlifting Fairy”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Bok-joo’s father finally gives Bok-joo time to think about what she really wants to do instead of weightlifting. Jun-hyung and Bok-joo spend some quality time together as friends, but Jun-hyung soon realizes that he has feelings for Bok-joo.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jun-hyung and Bok-joo go to an amusement park together and Jun-hyung learns of Bok-joo’s bucket list. Bok-joo feels her heart beating fast while with Jun-hyung. Meanwhile, Jae-yi runs into Hwan-hee by chance at a party.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 65-66

7:45 p.m. Friday

Dan-ji meets with Seo-jin and announces her intention to marry Jung-wook. Jung-wook is thrown into shock hearing Ye-won’s information. He agonizes after hearing her words.

Episodes 67-68

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Jung-wook confronts Seo-jin, pressuring her to answer his question. Jung-wook receives a text. Seo-jin seeks out Jung-wook and asks him to get back together.

