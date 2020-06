Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Funny Business”

Edited by Jon Scieszka

A collection of humorous stories by well-known authors such as Mac Barnett, Adam Rex and Jeff Kinney. Part of the “Guys Read” series which aims to provide reading material that boys will enjoy. Boys — and girls — are in for a treat. Available as an e-book and audiobook. Ages 9-12

“How Electricity Changed the World”

By Bethany Bryan

Electricity was the work of many over generations, from civilizations around the world. The book covers the invention of electricity, from the cultures that tried to harness the power of lightning to Benjamin Franklin’s tests with a kite and a key, the industrialization of the lightbulb by Thomas Edison and the use of electric power today. Through sidebars, fact boxes and photos, the book highlights positive and negatives impacts, along with technological innovations relating to one of the most revolutionary technologies today. Ages 10 and up