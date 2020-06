Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives.

50 years ago …

The Lahaina Whaling Spree will be continued, it was decided at a meeting attended by state and county officials, police and Hawaii Visitors Bureau representatives, Spree officials and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho, who earlier suggested all financial support for the Spree be withdrawn unless the event could be redirected.

A spokesman for the Spree said a committee will be formed to study all circumstances surrounding the annual event, and an effort will be made to try to redirect the Spree to reflect the historical significance of the area and the era.

There has been concern the Spree has become a gathering of hippies and a beer bust, with no real relevancy to the original intent to celebrate the days of whalers.

60 years ago …

Manuel K. Oishi, Maui Civil Defense coordinator, charged at a State House committee hearing that the State Civil Defense Headquarters issued a report “contrary to previously approved procedure” during last month’s tidal wave. He urged that a state board be created to evaluate tidal wave warnings for the public.

The report last month, he said, was given by T.G.S. Walker, state Civil Defense vice director, who told the Maui office not to sound its sirens. Oishi said the office decided against the report and started sounding sirens at 7:35 p.m. By the time persons living in coastal areas were notified, if was 10:01 p.m., only three hours before the wave struck, he said.

Tri-isle tidal waves losses have been revised upward to $1.6 million, according to figures compiled by the Maui Police Department. Losses to private property and homes was heaviest in the Spreckelsville beach area, totalling about $250,000. Damage to business establishments on Maui was $927,310.

100 years ago …

If U.S. District Attorney Huber has any authority to regulate the price of fish, and he is said to have admitted the impeachment, he is to have a chance to try his hand on Maui if eloquent persuasion can accomplish that result. Attorney Huber caused a flurry among the fish dealers in Honolulu and later in Hilo when he put into effect the use of scales and requiring sales of fish to be by weight.

The first of this week, a prominent Wailuku woman went into a Market Street fish stall and inquired the price of ulua by the pound. “How much you like?” inquired the dealer.

“I want to know how much one pound,” the lady replied. “You buy whole fish, 35 cents one pound,” the dealer said, indicating a large fish weighing perhaps 40 pounds. “But I don’t want the whole fish. How much for one pound?”

The dealer stubbornly refused to talk business on this basis, however, and finally the woman, in order to find out just what she was up against, indicated a segment about the size she wanted and asked the price. The dealer demanded 75 cents. He was paid the money, the fish was cut off and wrapped, and then the woman laid the package upon the scales. It weighed 1-1/4 pounds in the wrappings. She had paid at the rate of 60 cents per pound.

The matter has been reported to the U.S. district attorney.