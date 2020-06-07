Vital statistics: May 22-28, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more

MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 22 to 28

>> Larry Kawehi Adarna and Nicole Healani Romano

>> Brendan Ramon Nieto and Acaciea Christianna Aldridge

>> Janelle Kekuilani Aquino Ungos and Bryson Rae Dalmacio

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 22 to 28

>> Reimy Mitsue Bailey

>> June Talamantes Drizos

>> Jerome Darnell Easter III

>> Jameson David Gannon

>> Charles Damon Chase Harris

>> William Hokuewalu Holmes

>> Taisa Pilialoha Kuwaye

>> Isadora Lucille Lane

>> Kai James Manabe

>> Chloe Ahjung Miyashiro

>> Kreston John-Dean Moniz

>> Antonia Lynnette Morris

>> Mika Aukele Muszynski

>> Nainoa David Alexander Neill–Mesiona Jr.

>> Kamaehuikapa‘ailuna Kanoa Ortogero

>> Eri Ka‘iulani Passi

>> Lawai‘a Samson Peiler Drummondo

>> Nicholas Caleb Reyna

>> Liam Imialoa‘a Arlon-Peter Richardson

>> Shivani ‘ale‘alani Riordan

>> Mabel Roo Rosky

>> Kailele Kara Rudd

>> Troy Michael Seidl-Rzeznik

>> Indica Rose Lea Serrano-Lamay

>> Beau Samson Kaanaana Silva

>> Arlo Alexander Staffa

>> Kaylee Mitsuko Tanaka

>> Maila Ka‘iwaokaiona Vivas