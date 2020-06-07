Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 7, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
At a teachers’ conference in Los Angeles in December, Stacey Chang (Mauka Lani, Oahu), from left, Jodi Kunimitsu (Maui High, Maui), Kari Handley (Lehua Elementary, Oahu) and Hope McKeen (Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo, Hilo) found a reminder of home. A lighted sign below the menu board reads, “Ohana means family.” Photo by Gwen Kurashima.
Rose Shin spotted some aloha among the signs for sale at a souvenir shop in Cadiz, Spain, in November. Photo by Malcolm Shin.
While visiting Christmas markets in Europe with friends, Honolulu residents Don Amano and Randy Matsumoto came across the Hula Shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, in December. Photo by Riki Amano.
While visiting family in June, Paula and George Takamori went to The Bear’s Den Saloon in Gronlid, Saskatchewan, Canada. Inside, they discovered a tiki bar. Owner Greg Malberg is behind the bar. Photo by Glenys Childs.
In October, Healani Beirne and
Jo Lelepali found Wahine Creationz, a store that features products by New Zealand women designers, in Paihia, New Zealand.
While on a Rhine River cruise in December, Cynthia MH Sato and Karen Teruya discovered a Toast Hawaiian menu item offered by a restaurant in Rudesheim,
Germany. It consisted of pineapple, bacon and cheese on toast. Photo by Harvey Sato.
Ruby Sonomura came across the Good Days Malasada coffee shop at the COEX mall while visiting Seoul in December. Photo by Harold Sonomura.