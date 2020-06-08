Crime down on Maui compared with 2019

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui County’s “Index Crime” rate in 2019 was the county’s lowest since the start of statewide data collection more than 40 years ago.

The total number of Index Crimes, which include violent crimes — murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — and property crimes — burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson — decreased by 1.6% in Maui County from 2018.

The crime rate, which factors in population size, decreased by over 24% over the last 10 years. It decreased by 2.4% from 2018 to 2019.

Maui County’s population size as of July 2019 is nearly 170,000, which is an 8% increase from 2010.

The county reported 338 violent crimes in 2015 — the highest during the last decade — but was trending down in that category until 2019. Violent crimes increased by over 3% from 2018 to 2019.

Murder, rape, burglary and motor vehicle theft all decreased from 2018, but there was an uptick in robberies, aggravated assault, theft and arson.

The biggest drop was in burglaries, which fell to 577 incidents in 2019 from 751 incidents in 2018. The biggest increase was in theft; the county reported 3,746 incidents in 2019, up from 3,640 in 2018.