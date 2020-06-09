Off the News: Rail’s future hinges on P3 pact

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent rail project news has produced its usual worries: The latest is the proposal for a $9.19 million change order from the engineering firm AECOM.

The question now is whether the larger cost- benefit calculation will change, too. Sometime after July 22, there could be more information on that score. That’s when rail officials now anticipate that potential bidders for the public-private partnership (P3) contract will submit proposals. The show of business interest at that point will say a lot.

Aquarium-fish fine hardly a deterrent

In a glaring crime-penalty mismatch, the South Kohala Environmental Court has ruled that a fisherman involved in an alleged illegal commercial aquarium catch estimated at more than $37,000 must pay a fine of just $260.

Following last week’s court hearing, conservationists rightly chastised the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office for failing to seek available penalties as high as $1,000 per count and jail time. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources should look into adding fines through a civil enforcement action. Further, the Legislature should modify the law pertaining to the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area to give it sharper teeth.