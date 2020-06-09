Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Rail’s future hinges on P3 pact Today Updated 7:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The recent rail project news has produced its usual worries: The latest is the proposal for a $9.19 million change order from the engineering firm AECOM. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The recent rail project news has produced its usual worries: The latest is the proposal for a $9.19 million change order from the engineering firm AECOM. The question now is whether the larger cost- benefit calculation will change, too. Sometime after July 22, there could be more information on that score. That’s when rail officials now anticipate that potential bidders for the public-private partnership (P3) contract will submit proposals. The show of business interest at that point will say a lot. Aquarium-fish fine hardly a deterrent In a glaring crime-penalty mismatch, the South Kohala Environmental Court has ruled that a fisherman involved in an alleged illegal commercial aquarium catch estimated at more than $37,000 must pay a fine of just $260. Following last week’s court hearing, conservationists rightly chastised the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office for failing to seek available penalties as high as $1,000 per count and jail time. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources should look into adding fines through a civil enforcement action. Further, the Legislature should modify the law pertaining to the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area to give it sharper teeth. Previous Story Off the News: Shirt wearers must live aloha, too