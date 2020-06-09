comscore Aisles of Asian goods and a food hall highlight H Mart in Kakaako | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aisles of Asian goods and a food hall highlight H Mart in Kakaako

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:20 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Asian food market H Mart opened its first location in Hawaii on May 28 in Kakaako.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloha Aina, part of the Market Eatery Food Hall, serves toast sandwiches. Clockwise from left are bulgogi; avocado; egg, ham and cheese; and bacon with cheese (prices start at $6).

Arguably the biggest allure for Hawaii folks at the new H Mart in Kakaako is the selection of packaged items from Korea and other parts of Asia. Read more

