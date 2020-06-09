comscore The Weekly Eater: Miro emerges with style | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Weekly Eater: Miro emerges with style

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:20 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Escargot in a French vadouvan, or curry, may be added to the prix-fixe experience at Miro Kaimuki. It is served here alongside fresh-baked bread, with butter and a spice blend.

    Escargot in a French vadouvan, or curry, may be added to the prix-fixe experience at Miro Kaimuki. It is served here alongside fresh-baked bread, with butter and a spice blend.

When it came time to decide which restaurant to visit first post-COVID-19 quarantine, the answer was easy: Miro Kaimuki. Read more

