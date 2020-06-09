Hawaii teachers union endorses Hanabusa plus Council candidates
- By Susan Essoyan
and Gordon Y.K. Pang sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:09 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
DENNIS ODA / FEB. 29
The Hawaii State Teachers Association announced its endorsement of mayoral candidate Colleen Hanabusa on Monday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree