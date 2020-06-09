comscore HPD reviewing vascular neck restraint policy in wake of Minneapolis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HPD reviewing vascular neck restraint policy in wake of Minneapolis

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 4 Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard speaks at the joint press conference with legislative leaders and law enforcement.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 4

A submission hold known as a “vascular neck restraint” used by Honolulu police officers was halted pending a review of the department’s use-of-force policy, Police Chief Susan Ballard said Monday. Read more

