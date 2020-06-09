comscore On the Move: Troy D. Krill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Troy D. Krill

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties announced the hiring of Troy D. Krill, who joined the firm’s Windward office as an independent agent. Read more

Previous Story
Mayor Caldwell nominates Michael Broderick and Doug Chin to Honolulu Police Commission

Scroll Up