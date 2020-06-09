On the Move: Troy D. Krill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties announced the hiring of Troy D. Krill , who joined the firm’s Windward office as an independent agent. Read more

>> Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties announced the hiring of Troy D. Krill, who joined the firm’s Windward office as an independent agent. Most recently, he served as a Realtor-associate at Locations LLC. Krill earned a business degree in management and entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.