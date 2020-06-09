Hawaii News On the Move: Troy D. Krill Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties announced the hiring of Troy D. Krill, who joined the firm’s Windward office as an independent agent. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. >> Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties announced the hiring of Troy D. Krill, who joined the firm’s Windward office as an independent agent. Most recently, he served as a Realtor-associate at Locations LLC. Krill earned a business degree in management and entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California. Send items to business@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Mayor Caldwell nominates Michael Broderick and Doug Chin to Honolulu Police Commission